Granger yet to respond to President’s invite to meeting on Dec 15 – Teixeira

Former president David Granger is yet to respond to an invitation from President Dr Irfaan Ali to a meeting on December 15 to discuss ways in which they can work together to develop the country.

On December 4, President Ali invited all former presidents to the meeting, which he said is an opportunity for the leaders to “come together and share ideas, generate ideas. We will talk about how we see Guyana’s development, different perspectives and then work out a model and framework on how we will engage in the future and how we have continuous contributions.”

When contacted today, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira says she has not yet received any communication from Granger regarding the upcoming meeting. In fact, Teixeira says she has not received any communication from any opposition representative on the matter.

Notwithstanding, President Ali told reporters today that he is hopeful for a fruitful meeting and the presence of all former presidents.

Former presidents Donald Ramotar and Samuel Hinds have already confirmed to this publication that they will be attending the meeting. Former president Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who is now Vice President, is also likely to attend.

Amna Ally, the General Secretary of the Peoples National Congress Reform – which is headed by Granger – had snubbed the invitation extended by Ali when she was previously contacted by this publication for a comment on the initiative.

While Ally had poured cold water on the President’s invite and reiterated her party’s non-recognition of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government, she contended that “Granger has to answer for himself [if he will go].”