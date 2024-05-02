Grove man dies after being struck down by speeding cop

A pedestrian was last evening struck down and killed by a vehicle driven by a policeman, along the Farm Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man has been identified as 34-year-old Rupert Singh of Grove, EBD.

Based on reports received, at about 21:40h, a Police Constable was on his way to the mining town of Linden in his White Toyota Allion bearing registration, PAD 6809 when he reportedly struck down Singh and drove away.

Singh was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, on Thursday at about 06:00h, the Police Constable reported sick after claiming that he had suffered from a fractured hand and went to seek medical attention.

At about 9:00h, the Constable returned from the hospital with a seven-day medical certificate.

Nevertheless, at about 13:45h, the policeman contacted one of his seniors and reported that he had struck a pedestrian on Wednesday evening and drove away.

As such, the suspect was arrested at his home and is presently in custody assisting with investigations. His motorcar was also impounded and is expected to be inspected by a certifying officer.

--- ---