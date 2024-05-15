Fmr. PNC General Secretary, Oscar Clarke passes

Former General Secretary (GS) of the People’s National Congress (PNC) reportedly died on Wednesday after complaining of feeling unwell. He died at a private city hospital.

Oscar Clarke, CCH, Clarke was appointed General Secretary of the PNCR on December 1, 1968. He started his service to the PNC in its youth arm and at age 26 was selected to represent the Party in the National Assembly.

In 1965, he was made a Parliamentary Secretary and served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from January 1, 1969 to December 31, 1969.

In a long and illustrious career that spanned over five decades, Oscar Clarke served his nation as Minister of State, Minister of Regional Development, Minster of Home Affairs and Guyana’s High Commissioner to Zambia and the Front-Line States, and Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba.

He served as a Member of Parliament for 21 years, and in 2015 he was awarded the Cacique Crown of Honour for his exemplary public service to Guyana.

He retired as the Party’s General Secretary on June 30, 2017, making way for his colleague, Amna Ally.

