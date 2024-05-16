Lusignan prison escapee spotted in Parika, GPS offers reward for his arrest

Days after Jose Awad escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, he was reportedly spotted in the vicinity of Parika, East Bank Essequibo. This was confirmed by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) as it intensified its efforts to apprehend the escapee.

In addition, the Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot also noted that a reward is being offered for any information that may lead to the arrest of Awad.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the nearest police station, the office of the Director of Prisons at 613-6616, or the Officer-in-Charge of the Lusignan Prison at 220-4289.

Further, the GPS reminded the public that aiding and abetting a prison escapee is a serious offense, punishable by three or more years of imprisonment if convicted.

Awad escaped on Tuesday after he was left unsupervised while performing labour duties in the compound of the Cecil Kilkenny Training School.

Awad of Redlock Lima Sand, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was serving two years jail term for breaking and entering and simple larceny.

On Tuesday, the prison service said that the man was left unsupervised for a short period when he made good his escape. Several search teams are in different areas to recapture the inmate.

An appeal was made to the escapee to surrender himself to the police or relevant authority, to avoid any serious confrontation that is likely to result in the use of force.

Further, the supervising officer was placed under close arrest while the prison service and the police force conducted their investigation.

Just three months ago, two prisoners, Keon Webster and Kareem Douglas, escaped from police custody just before reaching Lusignan Prison. Both were handcuffed together but managed to flee when the officers opened the van door.

