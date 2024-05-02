4 persons robbed of cash & jewellery after returning home from concert

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On May 02, at about 03:15 hours, at Lot 184 Durban Backlands, Georgetown, four (4) persons were allegedly robbed by three identifiable males on bicycles while returning home from the ‘Burna Boy Show’.

One of the victims, a 41 year old, Manager of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was robbed of one white gold and diamond chain valued at USD $1000 and $150,000 Guyana Currency

Another victim, a 31 year old , Office Clerk of Durban Backlands, Georgetown, was robbed of one iPhone 12 valued at $100,000 GC, one (1) 5 pennyweight gold chain, and $40,000 GC cash.

The third victim, a 25 year old unemployed female of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was robbed of one 3 pennyweight gold ring valued at $45,000 GC.

The fourth victim, a 34 year old a Quality Assurance Officer of Durban Backlands, Georgetown, was robbed of one 12 R One Plus cellphone valued at $120,000 GC and $6,000 GC cash.

Investigations revealed that the victims had just come from the ‘Burna Boy Show’ and exited their vehicle and were about to enter their yard when the three suspects approached them from a western direction.

One of the suspects then went up to Annalisa and told her to give him the white side bag that she had around her shoulder, to which she complied. The suspects then went on to relieve the other victims of their cash and other valuables.

After committing the act, the suspects then mounted their bicycles and made good their escape in a western direction.

No arrest was made.

Investigations are ongoing.

