Essequibo shopkeeper busted with cocaine, ganja

A 47-year-old shopkeeper of Dartmouth Village Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was on Wednesday taken into custody following the discovery of a quantity of cocaine and ganja.

Based on reports received, police observed, Devon Fordyce, standing in front of his premises acting suspiciously. As a result, the ranks approached him and requested to search him to which he agreed.

As a result, a plastic bag containing six small parcels of cannabis and six parcels of cocaine was found in his pocket. He was cautioned during which he stated, “Officer me just buy it from Monkey Harry, give me wan chance”.

He was taken to the Anna Regina Police Station where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 171.9 grams while the cocaine amounted to 148.2 grams. Fordyce remains in custody pending charges.

