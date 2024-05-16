Taxi driver busted with 22kg ganja gets 4 years, fined $19.8M

Fifty-three-year-old Eusi Wilson, a taxi driver who was interception with 22 kilograms of cannabis in his motorcar on April 21, 2024, along High Street, Georgetown was sentenced to four years imprisonment coupled with a 19.8 million fine.

Wilson appeared before Magistrate Issacs at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) had reported that on the day in question, its ranks conducted an operation along High Street when they intercepted a motorcar that was at the time being driven by Willson of Edinburg, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

The officers, upon observing Wilson acting suspiciously searched the car during which several bulky parcels containing cannabis were found. The car along with the cannabis was taken to the CANU headquarters where the ganja was weighed and amounted to 22 kilograms.

