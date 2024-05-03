Ramsay Ali re-elected as GMSA President

Georgetown, Guyana, May 2, 2024: The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) is delighted to announce the successful election of its new Board of Directors for the term 2024/2025. The association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), conducted in two parts, saw the re-election of the incumbent President and the appointment of key leadership positions within the organization. On April 18, 2024, thirteen board directors were elected through an electronic voting process by members who attended in-person. On May 2, 2024, the President, three Vice-Presidents and Treasurer were elected. The remaining members were elected to form the Board of Directors inclusive of Chairpersons of the various Sub- Sectors.

Ramsay Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Products Limited, was re-elected unopposed as President of the Association. He will be supported by Roseann Bulkan, Showroom Manager of Bulkan Timber Works as First Vice President, Vasudeo Singh, Group Finance Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Distillers Ltd. as Second Vice President and Treasurer and Rafeek Khan, Managing Director of Durable Wood Products Inc. as Third Vice President. The diverse expertise and perspectives of the newly elected directors promise a vibrant and inclusive governance framework for the upcoming year.

Mr. Ali’s professional career began in 1988 with a background in sales and marketing. Over the years he has worked with entities such as Colgate Palmolive, Banks DIH Ltd., and then to Sterling Products Limited. Mr. Ali has given of his time in helping not for profit organizations such as the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association where he also serves as Chairman and Georgetown Cricket Club and the Scouts Association of Guyana where he is the Vice President. For years, Mr. Ali has made invaluable contributions to the GMSA where he aggressively pushes for success and development in the manufacturing sector. He is the brainchild of the GMSA’s UncappeD Marketplace and continues to support small and micro enterprises in their development, marketing and other pertinent areas.

The 2024/2025 Board Members are as follows: –

Sterling Products – Ramsay Ali, President of GMSA Bulkan Timber Works Inc. – Roseann Bulkan – First Vice President & Chairperson of the Extractive Industries Sub-Sector Demerara Distillers Limited – Vasudeo Singh, Second Vice-President & Treasurer Durable Wood Products – Rafeek Khan, Third Vice-President Khayr Organics – Earlecia Hieronymo, Chairperson of the Agro-Processing Sub-Sector Corriea & Corriea – Dr. Marie Correia, Chairperson of the Construction & Engineering Sub-Sector Rid-O-Pes Inc. – Mr. Timothy Tucker, Chairman of the Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Sub-Sector Keen360 Inc. – Mr. Zahid Khan, Chairman of the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Sub-Sector Environmental Management Consultants – Malisa Nokta, Chairperson of Services Sub-Sector DENMOR Garment Manufacturers – Upasna Mudlier, Chairman of Textiles & Sewn Goods Sub-Sector Banks DIH Limited – David Carto, Chairman of the Trade, Investment & Legal Committee & Board Member Edward Beharry & Company Limited – Raymond Ramsaroop, Board Member UMAMI – Chris Persaud, Board Member Barama Company Limited – Mohindra Chand, Board Member ActionINVEST Caribbean – Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Board Member National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) – Vishal Lalbachan, Board Member Kanoo (Guyana) – Chet Bowling, Board Member Brass Aluminium & Cast Iron Foundry (B.A.C.I.F) – Peter Pompey, Board Member

The new Board of Directors is poised to build upon past achievements and set a strategic direction for continued excellence in serving the interests of Guyana’s manufacturing and services sectors.

