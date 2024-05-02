Police investigating alleged bomb threat at St Rose’s High School

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On May 2, 2024, at 13:45hrs, an alleged bomb threat was made to St. Roses High School on Church Street.

Investigation revealed that on the date and time mentioned, while the school was in session, the Typist Clerk at the St. Roses High School received a call on the school’s telephone number from an unknown male, who notified her that someone was coming up the auditorium with a bomb. Thereafter, disconnecting the call.

The Typist Clerk then informed the school’s Head Mistress, who immediately informed personnel from the Ministry of Education on Brickdam.

As such, a team from the Explosive Ordinance Detection was summoned, and upon arrival, they scanned the entire school and its compound, but no device was found.

Ranks from the Guyana Fire Service were also present at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

