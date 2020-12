The Ministry of Health has announced that 79 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded, taking the total number of cases recorded to date to 5811.

There are currently six persons in the Intensive Care Unit, 42 in institutional isolation, 684 in home isolation, and 26 in institutional quarantine.

The number of deaths remains at 154 while the recoveries have risen to 4925.

According to the gender breakdown, 3002 men would have contracted the virus as opposed to 2809 women.