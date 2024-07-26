With interest rates as low as 3.8%, GBTI launches “Drive into Your Dream Home” campaign

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) has launched its “Drive Into to Your Dream Home, with a Home Loan” campaign.

For the third consecutive year, customers who apply for a home loan during this campaign period will have the exciting opportunity to win a brand-new Toyota Raize SUV.

The campaign is open to all eligible customers looking to purchase, build a home, or switch their mortgage to GBTI.

Customers can visit any GBTI branch, apply online, or contact the bank’s home loan advisors for more information.

The bank’s revised rates are 3.8% up to $9 million; 5.50% for loans between $9 million and $20 million; 6% for persons acquiring young professionals’ homes for $20 million to $25 million and 6.99% for loans $25 million and above.

Customers are required to contribute as little as 5% of the project cost and can benefit from up to 30 years to repay.

“At GBTI Bank, we understand that buying a home is a monumental step in our customers’ lives and as the largest 100% owned Guyanese bank we think it’s our duty to ensure that we do our part in making home ownership a reality,” Marketing Manager of GBTI Bank, Pernell Cummings stated.

He added that the GBTI team will offer not only the best rates, but the best advice and customer service offering guidance throughout the process of homeownership whether buying or building.

“Our Drive into to Your Dream Home with a Home Loan from GBTI Campaign is not only committed to providing exceptional home loan options but also adds an exciting opportunity to win a brand-new Toyota Raize SUV.”

“We believe this campaign will not only help our customers achieve their dream of homeownership but also add an extra element of excitement to the process,” he added.

