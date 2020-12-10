Extreme erosion of Linden road worries residents

Residents of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) continue to appeal to the relevant authorities to repair an extremely eroded section of the main access road at Burnham Drive, MacKenzie, Linden, which they stress continues to worsen over time.

Parts of the road, which is located in close proximity to the Christianburg and Blueberry Hill areas, have already disappeared. Residents continue to cover the degraded areas with pieces of wood and other items in an effort to warn motorists and pedestrians.

About a month ago, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) Vice Chairman Douglas Gittens had made calls for urgent intervention by the Public Works Ministry. Days after, a team of engineers and officials from the Civil Defence Commission and National Drainage and Irrigation Authority had assessed the eroded road; however, Gittens noted that there has since been no further action.

“The last time they had a problem there – was the culvert had collapsed, but they have a plastic one there now, but the point where they dug up the road was not fixed properly. So, as a result of that ,it was undermined by the rain and subsequently that broke away and it is now a serious issue of erosion going on there. It’s something that should be considered emergency work…,” Gittens had indicated.

Residents say the situation gets worse when it rains. As such, they are urging swift action to remedy the situation.