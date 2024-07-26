Govt considering causeway proposal for Berbice deep-water port project

The proposed deep-water port project, which when constructed is expected to revolutionise the Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) economy, could be modified with the building out of a causeway to mitigate challenges with dredging the mouth of the Berbice River.

According to Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his Thursday press conference, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government is considering such a proposal.

One benefit of this proposal is that the country would be spared the logistical and financial hurdles of dredging the mouth of the river, which would have too much sediment.

“…wherever we put the Deep-Water Harbour now, because there are some issues with the mouth of the river, too much sedimentation. So, we’re looking now at a causeway proposal. Where you build out into the Atlantic, in the deep. So, we don’t have to have dredging costs,” he said.

But whatever form the deep-water harbour takes, it will have profound implications for the Region Six economy. Additionally, the harbor will be complemented by the construction of the four-lane road from Palmyra to Moleson Creek.

“Often, when I speak here, we tend to focus on what’s happening around the city, or in region four or region three. And we don’t speak often to the people in Berbice and other regions, about what’s taking place in their communities. In every region, we have a plan for the development of that region.”

“We’ve just awarded two contracts for the four-lane road, from New Amsterdam to Moleson Creek. There are three lots, two have been awarded for $400 Million. But that road will change Berbice. And so, the four-lane road would be crucial to moving goods and services along the whole Berbice corridor,” Jagdeo further explained.

A causeway is a raised path, railway, or road across an expanse of, in this case, the ocean. This differs from a bridge since there is little or no opening underneath. Instead, it consists of a crest with embankments on either side.

Over the past few years, President Dr Irfaan Ali has been pushing a vision to make Guyana a logistics hub in the region. With work ongoing on a paved road through Lethem to connect to Northern Brazil, and with the Corentyne River Bridge to connect with Suriname pending, the aim is to use Guyana as a transshipment hub to get cargoes moved to neighbouring countries as well as to other nations in the region.

When it comes to the deep-water Port, the government has been eyeing the mouth of the Berbice River to construct the port. Once built, it is expected that this will cut down on transportation time for food supplies between Guyana, Northern Brazil, and the Region, and improve regional logistics.

In October 2021, President Ali had disclosed during a press conference that Abu Dhabi Ports, a United Arab Emirates-based company that deals in industrial zones and logistics, has shown keen interest in establishing a world-class deep-water harbour facility in Guyana. The company had even sent technical teams to Guyana to work on, and look at, the possibility of developing the facility here.

“The interest is great in this project…they will have a second team coming with a follow-up on the evaluation. And they are looking at a modern, state-of-the-art port facility, operated with cutting-edge technology focusing on efficiency, safety, and security… Their initial assessment is one of great optimism. That’s how they described it. They believe that this is a project that can happen; that (it) is a viable project. They are now working on the nitty-gritty, the finer details in terms of this project,” the Head of State had noted.

He had further explained that while this would be a Private Sector investment, it would see the involvement of Guyana’s immediate neighbours: Brazil, Suriname, and even French Guiana, since the project would be across borders.

