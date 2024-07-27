African organisations receive Emancipation grants

African organisations have received grants from the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports to spearhead Emancipation activities and celebrations.

This financial support, aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Africans, was handed over at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Friday.

Chairman of the Victoria CDC Alex Fraser, a recipient of the grant for several years, emphasised the importance of these funds in educating the public about African history.

“The government has done a tremendous job in promoting and supporting these efforts. They have shared resources and knowledge so people can access information,” Fraser stated.

Ethnarch of the Kingdom of Descendants of Enslaved and Manumitted Africans, Noah Jahshuarun highlighted the critical role of the grant in celebrating Emancipation.

He said, “Celebrating Emancipation is very important, and it is good that the government has stepped in to give these grants. With the number of groups, we have today, it is spread across the country, and if used correctly, it will help spread the culture”

Additionally, Bonny Alves of Ssignal Studio/Productions utilises the grant to host an annual Emancipation Jazz and Soul Concert, promoting the craft of African artists.

“This year, we are having our eleventh Emancipation Jazz and Soul Concert, promoting works and music by African artists. This grant is very significant because, without this support, the event cannot happen,” Alves explained.

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting African Guyanese organisations in their Emancipation activities

“These celebrations are part of the cornerstone of our national identity, commemorating the historic slave trade, the indomitable spirit, and the rich cultural heritage of the African Guyanese community,” Minister McCoy stated.

Addressing the attempts by divisive elements to monopolise the celebrations, Minister McCoy said, “Such criticisms are not only baseless but also a direct assault on the tireless efforts to preserve our African culture for future generations. Our government has always been, and will continue to be, staunchly supportive of the African community without question.”

Highlighting the socio-economic advancements experienced by Afro-Guyanese under successive PPP/C governments, Minister McCoy pointed to the increased access to housing initiatives, scholarships, vocational training opportunities, and targeted cash grants.

He emphasised the administration’s commitment to inclusive growth, providing essential financial support under the $100 million designated to advance Afro-Guyanese causes as part of the United Nations decade of people of African descent.

The minister called on citizens and the various grounds to continue to nurture and celebrate African traditions not only during Emancipation but throughout the year.

“Let us stand united, celebrate our shared heritage, and work collectively towards a future where every Guyanese can realise their full potential,” McCoy urged.

Similarly, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony encouraged the organisations to educate the younger generation about the history behind Emancipation, especially during the annual festivities.

“We must take time to remind our young ones of this history because we need to be grounded in it so that people can understand where we are coming from and the advances we have made,” Dr Anthony remarked.

Also present at the handing-over ceremony was the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Affairs, Dr Ashni Singh, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag and the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn. (DPI)

