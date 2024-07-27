‘We are moulding you into the best citizens’ – Pres. Ali tells youth camp

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali assured the 170 children participating in a national youth camp organised by Men on Mission (MoM) that the government is dedicated to moulding them into exemplary citizens.

The second youth camp at the Kuru Kuru Training Centre, facilitated by volunteers from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), aims to equip children from six administrative regions with essential life skills and values necessary for their personal growth and decision-making.

Through this camp, the children will learn problem-solving skills, discipline, mutual support, and the significance of hygiene, environment, and ethics.

In his address to kickstart the camp on Friday, President Ali emphasised the importance of learning from each other, fostering support, and collaborating to glean valuable life lessons.

He encouraged the children to familiarise themselves with different regions and make new friends, highlighting the role of discipline, life skills, and a positive environment in their development.

“This camp is about building character. It’s about supporting each other, it is about understanding the importance of life [and] understanding how to make good decisions in life. It’s understanding how you can support each other, and how to live in love,” he said.

President Ali also underscored the significance of this opportunity for the children to build themselves and envisioned them as future contributors to society.

“This is what Men On Mission is all about, building positivity and ensuring that we develop the next generation to be the best possible citizens of our country,” the head of state stressed.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, motivated the children to seize the chance to become better citizens, emphasising the importance of the MOM Mentorship Programme.

Meanwhile, Camp Director, Lt. Col Bhageshwar Murli highlighted the camp’s role in the realisation of the MOM Mentorship Programme and its ultimate goal of shaping future generations and leaders.

The MoM’s mentorship programme, conceived by President Ali, aims to shape future generations and leaders for the nation’s development and prosperity while addressing pressing societal ills. (DPI)

