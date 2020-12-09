PNC snubs Ali’s invitation to meet with Granger, other former presidents

The People’s National Congress (PNC) – the largest party in the current Parliamentary Opposition – has snubbed the invitation extended by President Dr Irfaan Ali to meet with former presidents including David Granger.

In an invited comment, PNC General Secretary Amna Ally poured cold water on the President’s invite and reiterated her party’s non-recognition of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government.

“Granger has to answer for himself (if he will go),” Ally added.

Efforts to contact Granger proved futile. The former president has also not issued a statement indicating whether he will be attending the meeting which is set for December 15.

Former Presidents Donald Ramotar and Samuel Hinds have already confirmed that they will accept President Ali’s invitation to meet with his predecessors.

Former President Ramotar, who served from 2011 to 2015, expressed hope that the initiative would not be the last.

“I think its laudable that he is making an attempt to reach out. So, I think it’s a good initiative and I’m looking forward to it. This is the first encounter. And I hope its not the last,” Ramotar told this publication.

Meanwhile, former President Hinds, who served as President between March and December 1997 following the death of former President Dr. Cheddi Jagan, was of the view that this meeting could be the start of a great tradition.

“It’s a good initiative. And I hope it can eventually become a tradition and serve to establish a sense of stability amongst our different parties and between the leaders of our different parties,” Hinds said.

This publication was unable to make contact with former President turned Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who served as President from 1999 to 2011.

According to President Ali, he is hoping this meeting will set the stage for similar engagements in the future.

“It will be an open-floor meeting, where we’ll bring together all the former Presidents. I think that it’s an opportunity for us to continue to share ideas, generate ideas; for us to talk about how we see Guyana’s development, different perspectives and then to work out a model and a framework on how we engage in the future and how we will have continuous contributions,” the Head of State explained.