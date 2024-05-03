Govt designates ambassadors to Brazil, Switzerland, Belgium

The Guyana Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today announced several diplomatic appointments.

Professor Compton Bourne has been appointed as the Ambassador-designate to Brazil while Dr Leslie Ramsammy was appointed the Ambassador-designate to Switzerland. He will also assume responsibilities as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

Meanwhile, Sasenarine Singh has been appointed Ambassador-designate to the Kingdom of Belgium. He will also be appointed as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, and the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States.

The Ministry said they will be taking up their positions shortly.

--- ---