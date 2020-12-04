Ali invites former presidents to a meeting on December 15

President Dr Irfaan Ali has invited all four former presidents to a meeting on December 15.

The Head of State made the announcement today whilst addressing a gathering at an event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

When later quizzed by reporters, Ali said the invites were only sent out today.

According to him, the meeting is an opportunity for the leaders to “come together and share ideas, generate ideas. We will talk about how we see Guyana’s development, different perspectives and then work out a model and framework on how we will engage in the future and how we have continuous contributions.”

President Dr Irfaan AliThe former presidents are David Granger of the APNU/AFC Coalition, which is now the main parliamentary opposition. Granger served as president from 2015 up until August 2020. During the latter part of his tenure, Granger was regarded as a de-facto president due to his refusal to concede defeat at the March 2 polls.

Meanwhile, the other former presidents are Donald Ramotar, Bharrat Jagdeo and Samuel Hinds – all of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

Ramotar served as president from 2011 to 2015; Jagdeo served as president from 1999 to 2011; and Hinds briefly served as president in 1997.