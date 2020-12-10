Police Officers to partake in “job satisfaction” survey

The Ministry of Home Affairs will be launching an electronic “job satisfaction survey” within the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“We propose to determine the level of satisfaction of the employees in the workplace and what are the probable measures to be taken based on the responses to the survey. This is important in order to identify resorts in order to motivate higher performance as we seek to maintain law and order in Guyana,” the GPF said in a statement.

The Force said it supports the view that it is crucial to retain an effective and proficient workforce as critical to the institution’s performance.

This survey will be conducted for a period of three weeks beginning on Sunday December 13, 2020.