Danuta Radzik fails in 2nd attempt to stall GtE project, ordered to pay costs to EAB

See full statement from the Environmental Assessment Board:

Danuta Radzik failed in Second Attempt to Stall the Gas to Shore Project – Ordered to Pay Costs in the Sum of $200,000 to the Environmental Assessment Board.

The second action filed by Danuta Radzik to stall the Gas-to-Shore project was earlier today dismissed by the Honourable Madam Justice Simone Morris-Ramlal who ordered Radzik to pay costs in the sum of $200,000.00 to the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB).

The first action which was filed on 22nd May, 2023, challenging the EAB’s decision to uphold the EPA’s waiver of the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment for the Gas to Shore Project was dismissed on 6th September, 2023 with Radzik being ordered to pay costs. The action was dismissed as it was instituted against the wrong parties.

Not being deterred by the dismissal of the first action, Radzik filed a second action on 23rd November, 2023 challenging the same decision made by the EAB and on 3rd May, 2024 this second claim was dismissed with Radzik being ordered to pay costs of $200,000.00 to the EAB on or before 3rd June, 2024. The Judge found that there was inordinate delay and that the rights of third parties would be affected.

