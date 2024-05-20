PM Phillips Commends CIUG for a Decade of Chinese Cultural Exchange at 10th Anniversary

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, praised the Confucius Institute at the University of Guyana (CIUG) for its outstanding achievements in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bonds between Guyana and China through cultural exchange.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at a ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of the CIUG on Sunday evening at the Education Lecture Theatre (ELT) at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus.

“This milestone speaks volumes to the commitment of the University of Guyana and its partners who jointly established this institute ten years ago. Through their efforts, we see, ten years later, the far-reaching benefits of education, cultural exchange, and the fostering of mutual understanding between our two great nations.”

The Prime Minister noted that the Confucius Institute, established through a collaboration with the Dalian University of Foreign Languages (DUFL) and Hanban, has become a cornerstone for Chinese language education and cultural activities in Guyana. He emphasised that the institute serves as a crucial platform for Guyanese students and professionals to engage with the Chinese language and culture.

Highlighting the long-standing ties between Guyana and China, Prime Minister Phillips also commended China’s generous investments in critical infrastructure, technology-driven initiatives, and engagements like the Confucius Institute.

“This robust alliance continues to foster growth and understanding between the two countries beyond economic and political cooperation. Cultural exchanges between countries are like bridges connecting diverse societies. They foster mutual understanding, celebrate shared heritage, and illuminate the beauty of our global tapestry. These connections form a foundation of mutual respect and understanding, essential for the continued growth of our bilateral relations.”

Emphasising the importance of language learning, Prime Minister Phillips underscored that in an era where international cooperation and multiculturalism are essential for addressing global challenges, “proficiency in multiple languages opens doors to broader educational opportunities, career advancement, and personal growth.”

Prime Minister noted that the Government of Guyana remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote cultural exchanges, recognising the key role such connections play in national development and the fostering of global harmony.

The Honourable Prime Minister was joined by his wife Mrs. Mignon Bowen-Phillips, China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, and Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin. [DPI]

