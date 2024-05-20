GPHC receives modern devices to facilitate better treatment of persons with kidney diseases

Through a collaborative effort between the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and Boston Scientific, several LithoVue scopes were donated to Guyana’s largest public hospital.

The LithoVue system, a state-of-the-art flexible camera, enables urologists to access and treat stones in the ureter and kidneys with remarkable precision. This generous contribution has already facilitated the treatment of around 28 patients suffering from complex renal stone diseases.

The advanced design of the LithoVue ureteroscopes allows urologists to reach stones in difficult areas of the kidney without making any incisions. When used alongside a holmium laser, these scopes significantly reduce surgery times and hospital stays, enabling many patients to undergo same-day surgeries for large renal stones.

The donation was made by Caribbean Vending Services who is the distributor for Boston Scientific Technologies. Dr Chris Prashad made the donation on behalf of the company. It is also important to note that Boston Scientific boasts the world’s leading medical consumables.

Our aim at Caribbean Vending Services is to work with hospitals and its doctors to provide Guyanese with the highest quality of healthcare possible.

These are FDA approved devices made by decades of research and cutting-edge technology. Our high quality products enable health care doctors to deliver exceptional care with less invasive and more accessible devices and solutions.

The aim of this project to improve the quality of life for the patients who are suffering from complex kidney diseases. Caribbean Vending Services is proud to collaborate with the GPHC to facilitate first class urological service to Guyanese. [Caribbean Vending Services Press Release]

