Cyclist hospitalised after Sheriff Street Roundabout ‘hit and run’ accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division 4A are investigating a report of a hit and run serious accident which occurred on Sunday May19, 2024, at about 19:00 hours on Railway Embankment Road Georgetown in the vicinity of the Sheriff Street Roundabout involving motor cycle with registration number CK 5954 owned and driven by Shevon Payne a 30-year-old Lot 45 Canal Road Standleytown, West Bank Demerara and motor ‘pickup’ with registration number PPP 2442 black in colour (owner’s name and address unknown).

Inquiries disclosed that motor cycle CK 5954 was proceeding east along the northern lane on Railway Embankment whilst motor ‘pickup’ PPP 2442 was proceeding west along the southern lane of the said road and as both vehicles were in the process of passing each other it is alleged that the driver of the pickup lost control of his vehicle and collided into the right side of the cycle.

As a result of the collision, Payne fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body. The driver of the motor ‘pickup’ drove away.

Payne was picked up in a conscious state by Sheriff Medical Ambulance Service and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital. He was seen and examined by a doctor and later admitted in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

