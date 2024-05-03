Human Service Ministry launches ‘MPOWER’ initiative to upskill 1000 men

Approximately 1,000 men are set to benefit from a series of training opportunities through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s ‘MPOWER’ training programme.

Launched last Sunday amidst a sexual assault awareness campaign, this initiative marks a significant stride toward fostering gender equality and providing avenues for male empowerment through skills enhancement and financial independence.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

She stated, “The intention is to offer the same opportunities that we have been giving to women through WIIN and we hope that the men will gravitate to it.”

The name ‘MPOWER’ was carefully chosen to symbolise the government’s commitment to ensuring empowerment opportunities are accessible to all segments of society. It complements the Women Innovation Investment Network (WIIN) training programme which specifically targets women.

Participants in the ‘MPOWER’ initiative will gain access to a diverse array of training courses meticulously designed to enhance their skills and competencies.

These courses include topics such as Data Literacy, Digital Presence-Big Data, Digital Transformation, Workplace Productivity, and Real Estate Management.

Offered online, these courses provide flexibility and convenience, with self-paced options, catering to diverse learning preferences.

Upon completion of the training programme, participants will receive comprehensive support to pursue entrepreneurial ventures or employment opportunities.

Interested individuals can register for the programme via the QR code available on the ministry’s Facebook page, online through the provided link, https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSdBU2RxUVM…/viewform… or in person at the Guyana Women’s Learning Institute (GWLI). [DPI]

