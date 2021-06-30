Police still hunting prime suspect in Linden shallow grave murder

Police are yet to apprehend the prime suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Shonette Dover whose decomposed body was on April 30 found buried in the yard of her fiancé, Shaquawn Alleyne, 19.

On the evening of April 3, Alleyne reportedly shot the young lady to the face and then buried her body in his backyard at Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

He was assisted by the victim’s 15-year-old sister, who has since been charged with accessory after the fact of murder; she was remanded to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre.

When contacted on Tuesday for an update on the case, Commander Hugh Winter revealed that “I can tell you that the investigations are ongoing.”

He noted however that there are no new leads on the whereabouts of the suspect. The suspect’s father, who had knowledge of the incident, was in police custody but he was eventually released.

A postmortem conducted on Dover’s body found that she died as a result of a single gunshot to the head.

According to a police statement issued on April 30, detectives found the body after they were led to the scene by the victim’s younger sister.

The sister had confessed to investigators that on the night the victim went missing, her boyfriend was oiling “his brownish gun in their living room”.

He then pointed the gun at the victim who told him “he like play and he should put away that thing.”

The teen said she then heard a sound like a squib and he (suspect) said “oh shoots, I shoot that girl.”

The sister said she saw Dover’s mouth opened and blood on her face.

The teen said she told the suspect “let’s take her hospital” and he said “no she dead already”.

The teen said she and the man then went to his father and told him what transpired.

His father told him “don’t tell (me) stupidness, why (you) playing with the gun?”

They subsequently left and collected a spade, dug a hole aback the house where the victim was buried. The suspect then hid the gun.

Family members subsequently filed a missing persons report and both the sister and fiancé had assisted in numerous search operations for the young girl.

