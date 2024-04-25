Duo charged over solar panels stolen from school in Bartica

Two men have been charged in relation to the theft of solar panels from the Two Miles Primary School in Bartica, Region Seven.

Shawn Caesar, a 26-year-old security guard of Two and a Half Miles, Bartica, Potaro Road, Essequibo appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed on Wednesday to answer to a charge of ‘Simple Larceny’.

The accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ and was placed on $90,000 bail, with the condition that he reports to the Bartica Police Station every last Friday of the month until the trial commences.

The matter was then adjourned to May 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sunil Ramcharan, a 44-year-old Lot 6 of 1st Avenue, Bartica, Essequibo River, has been charged with the offence ‘Receiving Stolen Articles’.

He too appeared in Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Mohamed on Wednesday to answer to the charge.

The accused pleaded ‘not guilty’ and was granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

The matter was also adjourned to May 15, 2024.

The crimes had occurred between Friday, April 19, and Monday, April 22, 2024.

“It was alleged that four Merisolar solar panels valued at GC $260,000, property of the Government of Guyana, were stolen,” the police had said in a statement on the matter.

See full statement from Guyana Police Force in relation to the incident:

Police in Regional Division #7 are investigating an alleged simple larceny that occurred between Friday, April 19, and Monday, April 22, 2024.

The suspect is a 27-year-old security officer of Two Miles Bartica, who committed the theft at the Two Miles Primary School.

It was alleged that four Merisolar solar panels valued at GC $260,000, property of the Government of Guyana, were stolen.

Inquiries disclosed that recently repairs were done on the mentioned school, and solar panels were replaced; hence, the old panels were stored under the school’s stairway. The school is monitored on a 24-hour basis by a Security Service.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, about 07:30 hours, Melanie Gardener, the school’s Canteen Manager was cleaning in the vicinity where the panels were stored, and she observed four of the panels were missing. As a result, she brought it to the Head Teachers’ attention, who later reported the matter to the police.

Acting on information received, the police visited the home of a Bartica businessman, who gave them some information; the suspect was then contacted and questioned, and he admitted to the theft. The businessman was further questioned and he took the ranks to a vehicle where two (2) of the panels were stored; he then went to the roof of his building, removed two (2) other panels and handed them over to the police.

Both the suspect and the businessman were told of the offense committed, cautioned, arrested, and placed into custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

