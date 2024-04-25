Miner dies after he was unable to get help, days after tree fell on him

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #7 are currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of Sherman Tang, a 58-year-old Miner of Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River between April 21, 2024, and April 23, 2024, at Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Inquiries revealed that the victim who lived alone in his camp at Quartz Stone Backdam and worked alone at the said backdam was seen on April 21, 2024, leaving his camp by another Miner.

However, on April 22, 2024, the Miner made checks for the now-deceased man in hopes of partnering with him, but he did not locate him. He returned the following day, April 23, 2024, and found the victim alive but injured near his workground.

He contacted the victim’s cousin, who went to the location and assisted in taking him to his camp. According to the cousin, the deceased told him that he was operating his jet when the mining pit wall caved in causing a tree which was above the land to fall and hit him, affecting his ability to move. As such, he remained lying at the location since Sunday, 21st April, 2024.

Efforts were made to have the victim transported to the hospital but to no avail. As such, he was taken to his camp. But on April 24, 2024, at about 04:30 hrs, the cousin made checks again for the victim and found him motionless.

A report was made to the police and upon arrival at the scene, the police examined the body, and several injuries were seen, including abrasions to his knee, head, and right shoulder.

The Police then took possession of the body, and it was escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.

