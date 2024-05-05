Arrival Day 2024 Messages

Reflect on sacrifices of our foreparents to advance Guyana, better our lives – PPP
Arrival Day, designated a national holiday in 2004, is of tremendous significance to our country and all of its people. It is a day that brings into focus the rich history of strength, determination, and innovative spirit brought by our ancestors who came to the shores of our dear land from various parts of the world. It also reminds us of the sacrifices and immeasurable contributions made by them to develop our communities and our country and emphasizes for us the duty we have to build a better country for our children.
Once again, as we observe this occasion, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend greetings to all Guyanese, home and abroad.
As we commemorate this day, all Guyanese are urged to reflect on the many sacrifices our foreparents made to advance our country and better our lives. We are urged to recognize that the sacrifices of all our ancestors will be in vain if those who wish to divide us are allowed to succeed.
After their grueling journeys at various points in our history to arrive here and despite the hardships they faced, they were selfless in their efforts to not just build for our betterment but remained steadfast in ensuring the preservation of the various cultural traditions, which continue to instill values, enrich and shape our lives.
Those deliberate efforts have led to the creation of this multi-cultural and multi-religious society of ours where there is immense pride in diversity imbuing us all with strength as we share and participate in the various festivals that have come to identify us as a people. Over time, those events have served to strengthen bonds of togetherness among our people.
The sacrifices and achievements of our foreparents will remain a source of inspiration for our efforts to build a prosperous and unified nation that is home to all of us.
Happy Arrival Day to All!
“We now celebrate our heritage as one people” – ERC
The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends greetings to all Guyanese on the occasion of Arrival Day 2024.
This observance commemorates the historical and extensive indentureship period that began in 1834. May 5 also marks the anniversary of the arrival of our East Indian ancestors, who reached these shores on this day in 1838, while on May 3, 1835 the first batch of Portuguese arrived. The first batch of Chinese arrived in 1853, and some of our African ancestors also came as indentured servants.
Together, we now celebrate our heritage as one people, bestowed with the diversity embodied by Arrival Day.
Central to Arrival Day are the enduring contributions made by our forebears, whose resilience, perseverance, and untold sacrifices have shaped the fabric of our nation and contributed to our unique mosaic of cultures.
As we commemorate Arrival Day, the ERC reaffirms its commitment to fostering harmony, understanding, and respect among all ethnic groups in Guyana. We recognize the importance of embracing our diversity as a source of strength and unity, and we call upon all Guyanese to promote tolerance, inclusivity and mutual respect in our communities.
Let us honour the sacrifices and contributions of our ancestors by building a more just, equitable and inclusive society for future generations. Together, let us celebrate our shared heritage, and continue to work towards a brighter, more harmonious future for all.
Happy Arrival Day!
