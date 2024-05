A teenager was taken into custody following the discovery of a magazine belonging to a Taurus pistol and a single live round of 9mm ammunition.

The items were found on Wednesday during a ‘Cordon and Search’ exercise in Georgetown.

The 19-year-old is not the holder of a firearm and ammunition license and as such, he was told of the offense committed, cautioned, and arrested.

He was escorted to the Ruimveldt Police Station where he remains in custody pending charges.

