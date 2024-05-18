Duo charged for murder of security guard

Two men were charged and placed before the court for the murder of security guard, Paul Waterman, who was killed during a robbery back in March.

Kaden Bailey, a 24-year-old labourer of Crane, West Coast Demerara, was arrested on May 13, 2024 and charged on Friday with the Offence of Murder in the course or furtherance of a Robbery, contrary to section 100 (1)(c)(i) of the Criminal Law Offenses Act, Chapter 8:01.

Saeed Alli, a 25-year-old taxi driver from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, was also charged on Thursday with the offence of Murder in the course or furtherance of a Robbery, contrary to section 100 (1)(c)(i) of the Criminal Law Offenses Act, Chapter 8:01.

During their separate court appearances, the two accused appeared at the Leonora Magistrate Court before Senior Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul where the charges were read to them. They were not required to plea and were both remanded to prison until June 10, 2024.

The above-mentioned charges are in relation to the Robbery/Murder of security guard Paul Waterman at a Chinese Supermarket at Vreed-en-Hoop in March 2024.

Waterman, a security officer attached to the Sheriff Security Service and of Tuschen, was fatally shot by bandits on March 11, 2024 during a supermarket invasion at the People Supermarket located at Lot F New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD.

Reports are that three men, two of whom were armed with handguns, entered the supermarket and held Waterman, who had a .32 Taurus pistol with 10 matching rounds of ammunition; the proprietor, Ping Xian Lin and his wife, Li Yan Ohen, at gunpoint.

During the armed robbery, a scuffle ensued between Waterman and one of the suspects who discharged a round that hit Waterman and caused him to fall to the ground. Waterman was then relieved of his firearm and cell phone.

The suspects proceeded to rob the supermarket and then made their escape. , also taking with them an undisclosed amount of cash, a quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards, one cellphone and one DVR from the supermarket.

An injured Waterman was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

