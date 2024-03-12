Security officer killed as bandits invade WCD Chinese supermarket

A security officer attached to the Sheriff Security Service was fatally shot by bandits during a supermarket invasion on Monday at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Paul Waterman, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

According to Police, the incident occurred at about 15:00h on Monday at People Supermarket located at Lot F New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

Reports are that three men, two of whom were armed with handguns, entered the supermarket and held Waterman, who had a .32 Taurus pistol with 10 matching rounds of ammunition; the proprietor, Ping Xian Lin and his wife, Li Yan Ohen, at gunpoint.

During the armed robbery, a scuffle ensued between Waterman and one of the suspects who discharged a round that hit Waterman and caused him to fall to the ground. Waterman was then relieved of his firearm and cell phone.

The suspects proceeded to rob the supermarket and then made their escape by running North through Evergreen Street towards Best Village.

They escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, a quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards, one cellphone and one DVR.

Waterman was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police in a statement said that the scene was visited by the Regional Division Three Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Siwnarine; Regional Detective Officer, Assistant Superintendent Jermaine Grant and other ranks.

The scene was processed and one .32 spent shell was recovered from the scene. Investigations continue.

