Dr Bharrat Jagdeo unanimously re-elected as PPP General Secretary

See full statement from the Peoples Progressive Party:

The newly constituted Central Committee of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) convened its first meeting today, May 7, at Freedom House, during which Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo was unanimously re-elected as the General Secretary.

Additionally, the committee elected 18- Central Committee members to the Executive Committee, consisting of Dr. Irfaan Ali, Zulfikar Mustapha, Anil Nandlall, Dr. Frank Anthony, Vickram Bharrat, Collin Croal, Nigel Dharamlall, Neil Kumar, Shyam Nokta, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Donald Ramotar, Clement Rohee, Dharamkumar Seeraj, Pauline Sukhai, and Gail Teixeira as full members. Kwame Mc Coy, Anand Persaud, and Ricky Ramraj were elected as candidate members.

Zulfikar Mustapha was re-elected as Executive Secretary and Dr. Irfaan Ali as the Finance

Secretary. The other Secretaries will be elected at the next Central Committee meeting.

In his address to the meeting, the General Secretary thanked the outgoing Central

Committee members for their contributions.

He stressed that the Congress was a resounding success, highlighted by its scale, diversity, energetic atmosphere, deep discussions, significant issues tackled, and efficient logistics.

Dr. Jagdeo also expressed his deep appreciation for the work of Party members, supporters, volunteers, and others for their contribution to a highly successful congress and for their continuous support to the PPP and its programmes

The 32nd PPP Congress, which took place from May 3 to 5 at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, was themed. “Strengthen the Party, Defend Guyana, Unite Our People for Progress and Prosperity.” The congress drew participation of over 3,000 delegates and observers from across the country.

