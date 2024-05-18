Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2025 set for February 18-21

See below for a statement on the 2025 hosting of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo:

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo will be held from February 18 to 21, 2025 under the theme, ‘Connecting the Dots: Integrating the Future.’ This flagship event is anticipated to attract over 5,000 delegates, feature 180+ booths, and host 70+ distinguished speakers at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

The theme emphasises the interconnected nature of various elements within the energy sector and the wider supply chain ecosystem. It highlights the necessity of collaboration among stakeholders – including government bodies, industry players, academia, and civil society – to address common challenges and seize shared opportunities.

Given Guyana’s strategic location within the Caribbean region, the theme for this four-day event also highlights the importance of regional integration and fostering closer ties with neighbouring countries in areas such as trade, energy, and infrastructure development.

‘Connecting the Dots: Integrating the Future’ therefore serves as a unifying theme that brings together diverse stakeholders with a shared commitment to shaping a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future for Guyana’s energy sector and supply chain ecosystem.

The conference, poised for its fourth installment, will continue its leadership on discussions pertaining to a just energy transition and balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability. Other focus areas include financing sustainable development initiatives, developing a workforce for the future, building resilient supply chains, and promoting the advancement of women in the industry. Given the expanded focus of the conference, panel discussions will also identify investment opportunities in agriculture, tourism

and infrastructure projects locally and regionally.

Since its 2021 debut, the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo has established itself as a meaningful platform for connecting industry professionals, government officials, investors, and experts in the energy sector. Participants have benefitted from invaluable engagements with policymakers and regulatory authorities, leading to a deeper understanding of the legal framework, as well as, key

development plans.

For exhibitors and participating business professionals, this platform has allowed for products, services, and solutions to be showcased to a targeted audience with opportunities to connect with potential partners for joint ventures, strategic alliances, and project collaborations.

The Secretariat, entrusted with the oversight and execution of the conference, has meticulously crafted its 2025 prospectus for sponsors and exhibitors who wish to not only gain visibility within the industry, but also play a crucial role in shaping the discourse around energy sustainability and supply chain excellence.

For further details regarding the conference and securing your booth at the 2025 event, please reach out to Fareeza Haniff, Media and Operations Director at [email protected] or Kiana Wilburg, Chief Executive Officer at [email protected].

