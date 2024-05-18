Porter falls to death from Norton Street building after receiving electric shocks

A porter died on Friday morning after being electrocuted and falling from a three-story building on Norton Street in Georgetown.

Dead is Bryan Hardilall of Lot 82 South Haslington Tarmac Road, East Coast Demerara, and of Coven Garden, East Bank Demerara.

Hardilall was at the time moving a metal gutter to the top of the building when it came into contact with a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) power line. The contact caused Hardilall to be thrown off the top of the building, landing on a pile of concrete blocks stored outside the yard.

Emergency Medical Technicians were quickly summoned, and Hardilall was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Reports indicate that Hardilall was not wearing any safety gear at the time of the incident.

