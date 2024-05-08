Applications Open for 2025 YLAI Professional Fellows Program

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Professional Fellows Program. YLAI applications are now being accepted at https://ylai.state.gov . The application for the 2025 YLAI Fellowship Program is open from May 8-June 5, 2024.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, YLAI will bring promising leaders representing 37 countries from Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean to the United States to expand their leadership and entrepreneurial skills and network through skills-building workshops and opportunities to learn from and exchange with U.S. counterparts. The program will take place in the United States from May-June 2025.

This program is open to young entrepreneurs 25-35 years of age with a demonstrated track record of successfully growing their own business or social venture for at least two (2) years. They must be current residents and citizens of Guyana.

The YLAI Professional Fellows Program is part of the United States’ continued commitment to the prosperity of Guyana and the region. The program supports and connects young entrepreneurs across the Western Hemisphere to take on leadership roles that benefit their communities and strengthen their economies.

To date, 21 young Guyanese entrepreneurs have participated in the YLAI Professional Fellows Program.

