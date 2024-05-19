WCD labourer busted with ganja

A 30-year-old labourer has been arrested after police found a quantity of marijuana at his Best Village, West Coast Demerara home.

The discovery was made on Saturday when ranks, acting on information received, went to the suspect’s Best Village (Foreshore) home.

The man was told of the reason for the visit, and a search was conducted on his person but nothing illegal was found. The ranks then conducted a search of the living room of his house during which they unearthed a bulky black plastic bag containing a large clear transparent zip lock bag with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

He was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Leonora Police Station.

At the station, the suspected narcotics were weighed and amounted to 195.7 grams which was marked, sealed, and lodged.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

