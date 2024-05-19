Man found dead in car on Heroes Highway

Police ranks from Regional Division #4B today discovered the body of a male in a motorcar along the Heroes Highway, East Bank Demerara.

Based on reports, the officers were on patrol in the vicinity of Heroes Highway when they observed a silver-gray motor car (registration number withheld along with the deceased identity) parked with the engine still running.

Upon inspection, the ranks found a man in the driver’s seat with what appeared to be blood on his mouth and flowing from his nostrils. Blood was also seen on the floor behind the driver’s seat.

The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned, and the man was examined and pronounced dead.

Further inspection of the vehicle revealed a Guyana National Identification Card in favor of the deceased and a divorce petition between the now-dead man and a female who resides in the United States of America.

Nevertheless, the body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

