ECD man arrested after cops find ammo, toy gun

An East Coast Demerara man is now in police custody following the discovery of several pieces of ammunition along with a toy gun at his home.

The discovery was made on Saturday between 16:30h and 17:00h, when a party of police led by an Assistant Superintendent conducted a search at the home of a 29-year-old mechanic located at Mon Repos Pasture, ECD.

During the search, the ranks found four suspected 12 gauge cartridges and a toy gun in a chest of drawers in a bedroom.

The 29-year-old man was cautioned and arrested. The ammunition was marked, sealed, and lodged at the police station.

He remains in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

