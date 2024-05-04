Another person charged for murder of miners at Arimu Backdam

A pensioner is the latest person charged by the police in connection with the murder of two miners at Arimu Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) last month.

Joseph Thomas, 70, of Lot 5 Liverpool Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was charged with the offence of ‘Accessory after the Fact of Murder’ contrary to section 105 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 08:01.

He appeared at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on Friday (May 3, 2024) before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed and was not required to plea to the charge. The pensioner was granted bail in the sum of $600,000.

This matter was adjourned to May 31, 2024.

On March 3, the two masked bandits killed Zaheer Mohammed Sheriff, a 50-year-old Gold Miner of Byderabo Road, Bartica, Region Seven, and Donvan Washington, a 26-year-old Porter of Lot 11 Seventh Avenue, Bartica, at the Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River.

The bandits also carted off with 102 ounces of raw gold valued at $37 million and two licensed firearms – a .32 pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun – all property of Sheriff, who was also a senior official of the Small Miners Association.

Only last month, the police charged two other persons in connection with the murders of the two men.

Teddy Thomas, 44 years old, a Taxi Driver of Itaballi Landing, was remanded to prison for the offense of Murder in the course of furthering to a robbery, contrary to Section 100 (1) (c) (i) of the Criminal Law (offences) Act chapter 8:01.

Paul James Derrick, 20 years old, a Miner of Lot 20 Onderneeming Sandpit, Essequibo Coast was also remanded for the offence of ‘Accessory after the fact to murder’ contrary to section 105 of the Criminal Law (offences) Act chapter 8:01.

One week prior, the Guyana Police Force had issued wanted bulletins for two other individuals for the miners’ murder.

Wanted are 21-year-old Kellon Fredricks of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast as well as of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo; and 19-year-old Romain Henry of Best Road, West Bank Demerara.

Already, 32-year-old Travis Fredericks and his 28-year-old brother, Fernando Fredericks, both of Tuschen Housing Scheme, were charged and remanded to prison in connection with the murders of Sheriff and Washington.

The duo was charged separately with the offence of being an accessory after the fact to the murders.

