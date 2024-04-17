Duo remanded for murder of Bartica businessman

See statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Teddy Thomas, 44 years old, a Taxi Driver of Itaballi Landing, appeared Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before His Worship, Mr. Teriq Mohamed charged with the offense of Murder in the course of furthering to a robbery, contrary to Section 100 (1) (c) (i) of the Criminal Law (offences) Act chapter 8:01.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

Paul James Derrick, 20 years old, a Miner of Lot 20 Onderneeming Sandpit, Essequibo Coast also appeared before the said Magistrate, charged with the offense ‘Accessory after the fact to murder’ contrary to section 105 of the Criminal Law (offences) Act chapter 8:01.

He also was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

They were both remanded to prison; and the matter was set to continue on May 15, 2024.

According to reports Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff, a Gold Miner of Byderabo Road, Bartica, and Dovan Washington, of Lot 11 Seventh Avenue, Bartica were Murdered at Arimu, Backdam, Cuyuni River, on March 03, 2024.

