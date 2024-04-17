Police, Army launch month-long ‘Eyes in the Sky’ operation

The Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force, have initiated a joint operation in Georgetown called ‘Eyes in the Sky’ on Tuesday April 16, 2024.

This operation involves the use of drones, which may be seen flying low in the some areas.

Members of the public are advised not to be alarmed.

‘Eye in the Sky’ will run for one month. During this time, there will be an increase police presence. Roadblocks, stop and search, traffic enforcement, roving patrols, and raids will be conducted.

There will be motorcycle and bicycle campaigns, roadblock operations, cordons and searches, and the execution of warrants.

Members of the public are asked to give full support and cooperation to the Joint Services.

