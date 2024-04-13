Duo wanted for murder of miners at Arimu Backdam

An alleged serial robber is among two persons who are wanted by the police in connection with the murder of two miners at Arimu Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) last month.

Wanted are 21-year-old Kellon Fredricks of Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast as well as of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo; and 19-year-old Romain Henry of Best Road, West Bank Demerara.

Henry is also wanted for question in relation to another murder that was committed in 2021 at Onderneeming Sand Pit. Fredricks, on the other hand, was previously wanted by police for a series of armed robberies.

On March 3, the two masked bandits killed Zaheer Mohammed Sheriff, a 50-year-old Gold Miner of Byderabo Road, Bartica, Region Seven, and Donvan Washington, a 26-year-old Porter of Lot 11 Seventh Avenue, Bartica, at the Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River.

The bandits also carted off with 102 ounces of raw gold valued at $37 million and two licensed firearms – a .32 pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun – all property of Sheriff, who was also a senior official of the Small Miners Association.

Only on Thursday, 32-year-old Travis Fredericks and his 28-year-old brother, Fernando Fredericks, both of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo were charged and remanded to prison in connection with the murders of Sheriff and Washington.

The duo was charged separately with the offence of being an accessory after the fact to the murders.

