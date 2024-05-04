GHDS to host “Sanskriti” in G/Town, Berbice to mark Indian Arrival Day

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha (GHDB) will host Sanskriti – a celebration of Our Heritage, Our Culture, Our Traditions – for two days to commemorate the 186th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Guyana.

On Sunday, May 5th, the event will be held at the Dharmic Rama Krishna School Tarmac, Pattensen (next to Giftland Parking lot) from 4pm and on Monday May 6th, it will be held at the Palmyra Indian Monument Site in Berbice from 3pm.

Those attending will be treated to unique displays and performances. The Festival Stage will feature a variety of traditional items including Taan singing, Wedding House style singing, Dramatic depictions, Ramayan segments, Tassa, dances and songs by an extensive list of Guyanese artistes. There will be different programmes on each day.

A specially constructed exhibition area encourages you to take a walk back in time into the lives of our ancestors and appreciate a bit of estate life as well as the different facets of culture and lifestyle that they brought with them. The depiction of the boat and logie filled with artifacts will be an educational experience for the youth as will be the explanations.

The Food Festival will entice you to sample a vast array of mouthwatering delicacies whether it be the ever-popular seven curry or sada roti with baigan chokha, hot potato balls, pholouris, pakoras and samosas or decadent kheer, jalebis, peras and gulab jamuns.