AFC to hold 8th biannual conference on June 29

FULL STATEMENT:

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is pleased to announce its 8th Biannual Conference, which will be held on June 29, 2024, in Georgetown. The Conference is expected to attract approximately three hundred delegates, and scores of observers, special guests and invitees. The preparations for this significant event and democratic renewal within Guyana’s third major party are well underway and proceeding as scheduled.

All the party’s regional bodies have been officially notified of the upcoming Conference. In alignment with the party’s commitment to democratic processes and full membership participation, Nomination Day is set for June 12, 2024. Nominations are now open for key leadership positions, including Leader, Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, and 12 members of the party’s National Executive Committee.

In addition to these positions, all Regional Management Committee chairpersons will serve on the Executive Committee, ensuring regional representation. The committee will also include representatives from our party’s youth arm, Youths For Change, and Women For Change, our women’s arm, reflecting the AFC’s long dedication to inclusive leadership.

The AFC looks forward to an exciting productive, empowering and collaborative Conference that will help shape the future direction of our party and our continued efforts to drive positive change in Guyana.

