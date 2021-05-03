Linden woman died from single gunshot to head – PME

A postmortem conducted on the body of 20-year-old Shonette Dover has found that she died as a result of a single gunshot to the head.

The autopsy was conducted today at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary by Dr Nehaul Singh.

“On conclusion, it was opined that the deceased died as a result of a single gun shot injury to the head,” the police said in a brief statement.

“The doctor also extracted three ribs from the body and handed over to the police to be analyzed for DNA identification,” police added.

Dover’s body was on April 30 found buried in a shallow grave in the yard of her boyfriend 19-year-old Shaquawn Alleyne, who remains at large.

She was reported missing since April 3. Dover and Alleyne knew each other since school days. In fact, the two were engaged.

On the evening of April 3, he reportedly shot her to the face and then buried her body in his backyard. He was assisted by his father and the victim’s 15-year-old sister who witnessed the gruesome murder.

The sister had confessed to police and then led detectives to the location where the body was buried. The father and teenager were taken into custody.