Joseph Harmon is Covid-19 free – Opposition spokesperson

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon is free from Covid-19, APNU+AFC spokesperson Imran Khan revealed today.

His comments come in wake of rumours circulating on social media that the parliamentarian is infected with the life-threatening virus.

The fake post states: “EXPLOSIVE BREAKING NEWS: Leader of the Opposition Hon. Joseph Harmon has tested positive for COVID-19. Despite being advised by medical authorities to self-quarantine he was spotted among shoppers today at Bourda Market.”

But Khan has since contended that “the report circulating on social media that Mr. Harmon has tested positive for COVID-19 is COMPLETELY FALSE and is FAKE NEWS. Mr. Harmon is COVID-free and is conducting the business of representing the people of Guyana in a responsible manner.”