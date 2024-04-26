Over 3,000 persons already registered for PPP/C Congress – GS Jagdeo

The 32nd Congress of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is set for May 3-5, 2024 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The Congress is the highest decision-making forum of the party and General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said this year’s event is set to be the largest in the party’s history with over 3,000 people already registered.

“That’s about three times the size of any previous Congress and they’re coming from Regions Ten, Berbice, Essequibo and hinterland, justifying the strength of our party as one that is multi-ethnic in nature,” he told reporters at a press conference at Freedom House.

The General Secretary said the number of registrations signifies that the party’s support is growing.

The party will elect forty persons to serve as leaders of the PPP/C. Jagdeo did not disclose whether he would be running again for the position of General Secretary.

With the 2025 General and Regional Elections looming, President Dr Irfaan Ali has already indicated that he will be running for a second term, taking him to the country’s two-term limit for Presidents.

The theme of this year’s biennial Congress is “Strengthen the Party, Defend Guyana, Unite All Our People for Progress and Prosperity”.

The last Congress was held in 2016.

