Minister Indar leads Guyana’s delegation at OTC in Houston

Minister Deodat Indar is leading a delegation at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas where several Guyanese companies and Government stakeholders are engaging energy professionals to promote investment in Guyana.

Members of the delegation include Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop; President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Kester Hudson; President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), Manniram Prashad; President of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rowena Elliot; representatives of the Guyana-Suriname Chamber of Commerce and Industry and GCCI’s Richard Rambarran, among others.

The 2024 OTC is being held at the NRG Stadium, Houston from May 6-9 under the theme, “Leading the Global Energy Evolution.”

--- ---