4 friends arrested, to be charged for disorderly behaviour at police roadblock

—-relative to a video uploaded on social media (Facebook)

On May 6, 2024, at approximately 21:15 hours Police ranks in Regional Division 4B were conducting a ‘road block’ exercise at Diamond Public Road. During this time, a Land Cruiser bearing registration number PAE 528 was stopped. The driver, Paul Daby, a 29-year-old of 127 D’Aguiar Park, stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, thereby preventing the free flow of traffic.

Daby and his three (3) friends, Deion Jerrick, Sherwayne De Abreau, and Alpha Poole, then became verbally abusive towards the police officers and proceeded to behave in a disorderly manner, which resulted in a crowd gathering.

The ranks continued to carry out their duties, and the mentioned individuals and vehicle were searched. No illegal items were found.

The four (4) individuals were subsequently arrested for disorderly behavior and taken to the Golden Grove Police Station for processing.

They are scheduled to appear at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, to answer to the charge of ‘Disorderly Behaviour’.

