Essequibo resident, Vera Florence, celebrates 100th birthday

Nestled in the heart of Queenstown, a remarkable soul celebrates 100 years on earth. Vera Florence Venture, a name synonymous with resilience and community spirit was born into a bustling household on Cave Street, Queenstown, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Her journey has been one of unwavering dedication and boundless love.

The mother of nine embodied the essence of strength, even amidst adversity. While life’s challenges claimed the lives of two of her children – Patricia Branch and Leroy Venture – Venture’s nurturing spirit prevailed, shaping the lives of her remaining seven children.

At just 24 years old, Venture’s journey of selflessness began. Alongside her husband, she toiled tirelessly, embracing roles as diverse as domestic work in Georgetown, seamstress, and even carpenter. Together, they not only supported their home but also dedicated themselves to uplifting their community.

Venture’s passion for community service knew no bounds. A trailblazer in her own right, she became the first woman to lead the village council, a testament to her unwavering commitment to progress. Her involvement with the National Democratic Council (NDC) and the Women’s Institute underscored her fervent desire to foster growth and development.

Yet, Venture’s impact transcended mere titles. As a founding member of the local housing scheme and President of the Women’s Institute, her influence was palpable. From sewing to agriculture, her dedication earned accolades, including the prestigious first prize.

Even in her twilight years, Venture’s spirit remained indomitable. Despite migrating to the US over six decades ago, her heart never strayed far from her homeland. Last year, she returned, embracing her roots with open arms and a heart full of memories.

Beyond her accolades, Venture’s essence shines brightest in her daily rituals. From raising her cherished Bible to her late-night conversations with God, she represents faith and humility. Her kitchen, a hub of warmth and laughter, bears witness to her boundless generosity.

Jacqueline Prince, a dear friend, reminisces fondly of Venture’s influence, describing her as both strict and loving. Through her guidance, the centenarian instilled values of respect and kindness, shaping generations to come.

